SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Activists Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Belgium-Israel Relations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Brussels, MINA – A group of activists in Belgium has launched a hunger strike to protest the country’s continued diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Organized by the Saint Michael Movement and supported by both local and international participants, the hunger strike began on Monday in the Chapel of Our Lady of Schreiboom in the city of Ghent, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

Participants will consume only sugar water, coffee, or tea and plan to continue the protest until July 12.

“We can no longer remain silent while a genocide is taking place,” said Priest Lode Vandeputte, one of the organizers.

Also Read: Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

The activists accuse Belgium of complicity through its ongoing diplomatic, military, and economic cooperation with Israel. They demand a complete halt to all forms of support to the Israeli government and army.

The protest follows increasing international condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, where over 57,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children have reportedly been killed since October 2023, despite widespread calls for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1

TagBELGIUM Benjamin Netanyahu Diplomatic protest Gaza genocide Ghent Hunger Strike International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Lode Vandeputte Palestine Saint Michael Movement war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

“Free Palestine” Echoes at Prambanan Jazz Festival 2025

  • 44 seconds ago
Europe

Activists Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Belgium-Israel Relations

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Departs for Washington to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:14 WIB
America

Trump to Meet Netanyahu at White House amid Gaza Ceasefire talks

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia Designates July 7 as National Librarian Day

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English (photo: ANA)
Asia

Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English

  • 23 hours ago
Flood (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Death Toll in Texas Flash Floods Rises to 51, Including 15 Children

  • Sunday, 6 July 2025 - 21:44 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
America

BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:28 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us