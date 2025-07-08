Activists Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Belgium-Israel Relations

Brussels, MINA – A group of activists in Belgium has launched a hunger strike to protest the country’s continued diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Organized by the Saint Michael Movement and supported by both local and international participants, the hunger strike began on Monday in the Chapel of Our Lady of Schreiboom in the city of Ghent, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

Participants will consume only sugar water, coffee, or tea and plan to continue the protest until July 12.

“We can no longer remain silent while a genocide is taking place,” said Priest Lode Vandeputte, one of the organizers.

Also Read: Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

The activists accuse Belgium of complicity through its ongoing diplomatic, military, and economic cooperation with Israel. They demand a complete halt to all forms of support to the Israeli government and army.

The protest follows increasing international condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, where over 57,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children have reportedly been killed since October 2023, despite widespread calls for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1