Aceh Weightlifter Raises Palestinian Flag after Winning Gold Medal at PON XXI

Aceh weightlifter Muhammad Zul Ilmi hoisted the Palestinian flag after winning a gold medal at the National Sports Week (PON) XXI Aceh-Sumut 2024 (photo: M Anshar)

Aceh, MINA – Aceh weightlifter Muhammad Zul Ilmi hoisted the Palestinian flag after winning a gold medal at the National Sports Week (PON) XXI Aceh-Sumut 2024.

The moment the Palestinian flag was raised at the GOR Seuramoe Weightlifting Hall, Harapan Bangsa Stadium in Banda Aceh, was captured and shared by M Anshar on Instagram @aanpixx.

“In support of Palestine, feel free to use these photos. For Palestine, anything goes,” M Anshar told MINA on Tuesday morning.

Previously, Zul Ilmi had also won gold medals for Indonesia at the 2021 Sea Games in Vietnam, the 2021 PON in Papua, and a silver medal at the 2023 Sea Games.

In this event, Muhammad Ramadhan from West Java took the silver medal, and Andianto Gulo from Riau won the bronze.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m grateful to have defended my champion title. This is my second PON,” Zul Ilmi said, full of thanks. (T/RE1/P2)

