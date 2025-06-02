SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tuscany Governor Urges Italy to Recognize the State of Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

Around 4,000 Italians marched in downtown Rome on Saturday (September 21, 2024), calling for an end to Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people. The crowd protested Israel's actions in the occupied areas of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Lebanon. (Photo: Anadolu)

Tuscany, MINA – President of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, has urged the Italian government to officially recognize the State of Palestine, the essential move to halting the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Giani announced plans to submit a formal resolution to the Regional Council, urging Italy to acknowledge Palestine as a free, sovereign, and independent nation, according to Quds News.

He emphasized that international recognition, grounded in international law, could help prevent further unjustified and repeated Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“The actions of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government are clear violations of human rights,” Giani stated. “These are rights guaranteed to every human being under the United Nations Charter.”

He also accused Israel of committing war crimes, particularly through its deliberate targeting of children, women, and the elderly in Palestine.

As a gesture of solidarity, Giani declared that beginning Monday, June 2, the Palestinian flag would be flown in front of Palazzo Strozzi Sacrati, the headquarters of Tuscany’s regional government.

His statement aligns with growing momentum across Europe calling for the recognition of Palestine and accountability for Israeli war crimes in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

