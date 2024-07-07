Hundreds Raise Palestinian and Indonesian Flags at Pamedas Beach, Kutai Kartanegara 

Hundreds of residents of Kutai Kartanegara raised Indonesian and Palestinian flags at Duta Pamedas Beach on Saturday (6/7/2024). (Photo: MINA)

Kutai Kartanegara, MINA – Hundreds raised Indonesian and Palestinian flags at Duta Pamedas Beach, Kutai Kartanegara, on Saturday as a form of love and concern for Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

The flag-raising initiative by the Al-Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Maemuna Center aims to remind the public that Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine still need attention from the whole world, especially Muslims.

The event’s coordinator, Fauzin, stated that Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque are still under Israeli Zionist occupation, underscoring the importance for Muslims to continue advocating for the liberation of our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“The flag-raising ceremony was accompanied by the song ‘Beloved Palestine,’ aimed at increasing our love for Palestine and inspiring the spirit of struggle to support Palestinian independence,” he said.

The event began with a flag-raising ceremony, recitation of the Quranic verses, prayers, and a religious sermon.

In his sermon, Rais Abdullah emphasized the difficult conditions faced by Palestinians, especially in Gaza, where they live under open skies and struggle to find food.

“Therefore, as human beings, it is incumbent upon us to strive to support Palestinian independence, whether directly or indirectly, through charity, prayers, or other activities aimed at providing support for Palestine,” he urged the hundreds of attendees.

Meanwhile, Firmansyah, the Head of AWG’s Information Bureau, expressed that this event reflects AWG’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

“For the past month and into the future, AWG will continue to carry out regular activities such as flag-raising events in various locations, protest actions, and other activities centered around Palestine,” he explained. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)