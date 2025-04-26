SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Urges Boycott of Israel-Affiliated Brands in Protest Outside US Embassy

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

The Aqsa Working Group staged a 'Friday Action for Palestine' in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Friday, April 25, 2024. [Photo: Arina/MINA]

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta on Friday (April 25), urging Indonesians to boycott brands affiliated with Israel in response to the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The demonstration is part of AWG’s ongoing weekly initiative, “Friday Action for Palestine,” which supports the Palestinian struggle and advocates for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Protesters displayed posters featuring logos of global brands, calling on the public to boycott these companies due to their affiliations with Israel.

“Boycotting these products is a form of civil resistance. Many of these corporations are profiting from or directly supporting the Zionist Israel,” said AWG Presidium member Rustam Effendi during the rally. “We cannot allow our money to finance the war machine killing innocent Palestinians.”

Participants also condemned US foreign policy in the Middle East and criticized Washington’s continued support for Israel.

Rustam expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It is heartbreaking to witness the loss of innocent lives, especially children, in this genocide. We are here in solidarity with the people of Palestine, and we pray they will one day live in peace and freedom,” he said.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 51,355 Palestinians have been killed and over 117,200 injured since Israeli military aggression began in October 2023.

AWG affirmed its commitment to continue organizing solidarity actions and encourage the public to boycott pro-Israel brands.[]

