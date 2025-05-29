SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Criticizes President Prabowo’s Statement on Possible Recognition of Israel

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Bekasi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) has criticized Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s recent statement indicating the possibility of recognizing the state of Israel if Palestine gained independence.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, AWG warned that such statements could be misinterpreted and may deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims and supporters of Palestinian liberation around the world.

“Such statements risk being used to legitimize the existence of an occupying entity, even as the suffering of the Palestinian people continues,” said AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah.

AWG emphasized that Palestinian independence must be comprehensive and unconditional, encompassing full sovereignty from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, the liberation of Jerusalem as the capital, the right of return for refugees, and the prosecution of those responsible for war crimes.

Also Read: Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

“Equating Palestinian independence with recognition of Israel represents a compromise on justice,” Anshorullah asserted.

The group further stated that even conditional recognition of Israel undermines international solidarity with the Palestinian cause and disregards fundamental moral principles.

AWG urged President Prabowo to issue a clarification and to reaffirm Indonesia’s longstanding commitment to opposing all forms of colonialism.

“There can be no peace on occupied land, and recognition should never be extended to those who seize territory through violence,” the statement concluded.

Also Read: Recognizing Israel is Contradiction with Indonesia’s Constitution: Dr. Sarbini

Earlier, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jakarta, President Prabowo stated that Indonesia would be ready to recognize Israel, provided that Israel first recognizes Palestine as a fully sovereign and independent state.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Macron Praises Indonesia’s Role in Global Peace Advocacy

