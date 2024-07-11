President Jokowi Releases Indonesian Contingent to Paris 2024 Olympics

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent off the Indonesian Team for the XXXIII Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Wednesday (10/07/2024) afternoon, at the Front Yard of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. (Photo: Agung/Setkab Public Relations)

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially released the Indonesian contingent heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Merdeka Palace courtyard, Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

The President hope Indonesian athletes to win medals and bring honor to Indonesia on the world stage.

“The people want the Red and White flag to be raised at the Olympics, the Indonesian national anthem to be heard at the Olympics, and for our brothers and sisters to return with medals. Once again, good luck in competing and bringing honor to Indonesia on the world stage,” the President said.

“And with Bismillah, this afternoon I officially send off the Indonesian team to the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris in 2024,” said President Jokowi, accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Dito and several other ministers from the Indonesian Cabinet.

According to the President, the Indonesian delegation participating in this prestigious sports event consists of carefully selected athletes.

“I know the selection process to become a member of this Olympic delegation is very rigorous. So, you are the carefully selected athletes, the chosen ones who will compete in the prestigious world arena, the Olympics,” he said.

The world’s eyes, the President continued, will be on the performance of the athletes, and all Indonesians will be focused on them, cheering and placing high hopes on them.

“Therefore, prepare yourselves well—physically, mentally—for competition, and may all our hopes be successful, victorious, and bring home medals,” said President Jokowi.

“I know in the arena, your opponents will surely be among the best from around the world, it will be tough, we know. But I urge everyone to remain optimistic, compete with full enthusiasm,” he concluded.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, formally known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and commonly referred to as the Paris 2024 Olympics, is a major international sports event to be held in Paris, France from July 26 to August 11, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)