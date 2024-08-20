Palestine Awards Highest Honor to Indonesian President Joko Widodo 

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian government has awarded the highest honor, the “Grand Collar Order of the State of Palestine,” to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The award was presented by the Palestinian President’s Special Envoy, Riyad Al-Maliki, at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The honor recognizes Indonesia’s consistent support for the Palestinian people’s struggle for independence.

“Special Envoy conveyed President Mahmoud Abbas’s high regard for President Jokowi for Indonesia’s consistent position in supporting the Palestinian struggle,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

In addition to the award, the special envoy extended President Mahmoud Abbas’s congratulations to President Jokowi and the Indonesian people on the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia.

President Abbas praised Indonesia’s vital role in supporting the Palestinian people, including Indonesia’s advocacy for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a two-state solution.

“President Jokowi clarified Indonesia’s consistent stance in continuing to support the Palestinian struggle. “Indonesia will continue to advocate for an unimpeded ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and of course, a two-state solution,” explained Retno.

During the meeting, President Jokowi reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to support the Palestinian struggle and its efforts for international recognition and full membership of Palestine at the United Nations.

“Indonesia will continue to engage with UN member states to recognize Palestine and support its full membership at the UN,” added Retno.

In presenting the award, Riyad Al-Maliki, Special Adviser to the Palestinian President, emphasized that the honor was given as a mark of respect for President Jokowi’s efforts to strengthen relations between Indonesia and Palestine and support the Palestinian people’s quest for freedom and independence.

The award ceremony underscores the strong diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Palestine, as well as Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Palestinian rights on the international stage. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)