Widodo Urges Biden to Stop Atrocities in Gaza

Washington, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the United States to do more to stop Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip, especially to implement an immediate ceasefire.

“A ceasefire is a necessity for the sake of humanity,” Widodo said to US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on Monday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Despite mounting public pressure and widespread calls from top UN officials and human rights groups for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

However, the Biden administration has refused to call for a ceasefire, saying the move benefits Hamas.

Instead, the US President has pushed for a pause in fighting to help free prisoners held in the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid to enter the region.

On this occasion, Widodo conveyed the results of the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League as well as a message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)