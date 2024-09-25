Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Lebanon

IKN, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli military attack on Lebanon which has caused hundreds of casualties. He called on the UN and world countries to immediately take swift action to prevent more casualties.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Lebanon, and we invite all countries and the UN to provide a quick response so that there are no more victims from Israeli attacks,” said President Jokowi in the Indonesian Capital of Nusantara (IKN), East Kalimantan on Wednesday.

The ongoing crisis in Lebanon has raised international concern, including from the Indonesian government.

President Jokowi also emphasized that evacuation steps for Indonesian citizens in Lebanon are being prepared and are being coordinated by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I have called the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is also in process,” said the President, ensuring that the government will immediately take action to protect Indonesian citizens in the conflict zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)