Indonesia Hopes Syrian People Can Begin a New Life

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Anis Matta, stated that Indonesia hopes the Syrian people can begin a new and better life following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on Sunday.

“A national political consensus, a peaceful democratic transition, and economic reconstruction/recovery and development should be Syria’s priorities in the next phase,” Anis said, as quoted from the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia on Tuesday.

A statement issued earlier by Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Indonesia is closely monitoring developments in Syria and is deeply concerned about their impact on regional security and the humanitarian consequences.

The statement also stressed that the crisis in Syria can only be resolved through a comprehensive, democratic, and peaceful transition process that prioritizes the interests and safety of the Syrian people while maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Indonesia also called on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international law, particularly international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as outlined in the statement.

The Indonesian Embassy in Damascus has taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens, including preparations for possible evacuation to safer locations if the security situation deteriorates. (T/RE1/P2)

