Indonesia Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has reiterated its full support for all initiatives aimed at ensuring accountability for crimes committed by Israel in Palestine, including those pursued through the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The issuance of arrest warrants by the ICC against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant is a significant step towards achieving justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine,” stated the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, Saturday.

In its statement, Indonesia emphasized that these arrest warrants must be fully implemented in accordance with international law.

Indonesia views this step as crucial in ending Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and advancing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in line with the principles of the Two-State Solution.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a statement on Thursday, the ICC ruled that Netanyahu and Gallant had committed crimes against humanity and war crimes at least from October 8, 2023, to May 20, 2024, in Gaza. Along with the two, Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was also subject to an arrest warrant. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)