Indonesia Urges All Parties to Reach Immediate Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government welcomes the UN Security Council resolution regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urges all parties to reach an agreement immediately.

“Indonesia urges all parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible to ensure a lasting ceasefire, immediate assistance for the Palestinian people & pave the way towards implementing a two-state solution,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the X media platform, quoted by MINA on Wednesday.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2735 (2024) regarding the three-phase ceasefire proposal was a step that had been long overdue.

“However, it is important to stop atrocities against the Palestinian people & realize an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” added the statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UN Security Council issued a resolution regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Monday. The resolution initiated by the United States was approved by 14 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council. Only Russia abstained from the vote.

The resolution contains three phases to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza.

The second phase is to end hostilities permanently in exchange for the release of all hostages and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The third phase includes a major reconstruction of Gaza over several years. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)