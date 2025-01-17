Indonesia Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza, Emphasizes Immediate Implementation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia welcomes the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and emphasizes the immediate and comprehensive implementation to stop the loss of lives in the besieged Palestinian region.

“Indonesia emphasizes the importance of restoring the livelihoods of the people in Gaza through full access to humanitarian aid, including restoring the role of UNRWA, as well as Gaza’s reconstruction,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu RI) said in a statement on X on Thursday.

In the statement, Kemlu also emphasized that peace in Palestine cannot be achieved without the cessation of Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State, in line with the internationally agreed two-state solution parameters.

Earlier, mediating parties, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, announced that their efforts to mediate and reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza had succeeded.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, officially announced in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday night. The ceasefire agreement between Hamas in Gaza and Israel, which will take effect on Sunday at 12:15 PM.

Under the agreement, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)