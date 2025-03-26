Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron’s Visit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono received a visit from French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. The visit is part of the preparations for the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Indonesia in May 2025.

President Macron’s visit is part of the commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and France, a milestone that will be celebrated this year.

During the meeting, both foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, focusing on strengthening the Indonesia-France Strategic Partnership, which has been established since 2011.

“The partnership between Indonesia and France continues to develop, not only at the government level but also through cooperation between businesses and people-to-people relations,” said Minister Sugiono.

Also Read: Indonesia Calls for Immediate Action to Stop Israeli Brutality in Gaza

The discussion also covered the planned visit of President Macron, including the finalization of agreements in several areas, such as transportation, disaster risk management, agriculture, and agricultural policy reform.

Furthermore, the two ministers highlighted Indonesia’s potential in the creative and digital economy sectors, agreeing to strengthen cooperation, particularly in developing the digital economy ecosystem and enhancing the capacity of creative talents, including in film, animation, and gaming industries.

The ministers also agreed on the importance of reinforcing defense cooperation. Minister Sugiono specifically welcomed the recent ratification of the Indonesia-France Defense Cooperation Agreement by the French Parliament. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Workers Evacuated Following Brutal Attack by Armed Criminal Group in Papua