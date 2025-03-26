SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron’s Visit

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

5 Views

Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron's Visit (photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Indonesia)
Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron's Visit (photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Indonesia)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono received a visit from French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. The visit is part of the preparations for the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Indonesia in May 2025.

President Macron’s visit is part of the commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and France, a milestone that will be celebrated this year.

During the meeting, both foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, focusing on strengthening the Indonesia-France Strategic Partnership, which has been established since 2011.

“The partnership between Indonesia and France continues to develop, not only at the government level but also through cooperation between businesses and people-to-people relations,” said Minister Sugiono.

Also Read: Indonesia Calls for Immediate Action to Stop Israeli Brutality in Gaza

The discussion also covered the planned visit of President Macron, including the finalization of agreements in several areas, such as transportation, disaster risk management, agriculture, and agricultural policy reform.

Furthermore, the two ministers highlighted Indonesia’s potential in the creative and digital economy sectors, agreeing to strengthen cooperation, particularly in developing the digital economy ecosystem and enhancing the capacity of creative talents, including in film, animation, and gaming industries.

The ministers also agreed on the importance of reinforcing defense cooperation. Minister Sugiono specifically welcomed the recent ratification of the Indonesia-France Defense Cooperation Agreement by the French Parliament. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Workers Evacuated Following Brutal Attack by Armed Criminal Group in Papua

Tagcreative-economy defense cooperation digital economy France French President Visit Indonesia Indonesia-France Diplomatic Relations Key Tags: Indonesia-France Relations Minister Jean-Noël Barrot Minister Sugiono strategic partnership

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron's Visit (photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Indonesia)
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron’s Visit

  • 8 hours ago
TNI Evacuates Teachers and Health Workers Following Brutal Attack by Armed Criminal Group in Papua (photo: Puspen TNI)
Indonesia

Workers Evacuated Following Brutal Attack by Armed Criminal Group in Papua

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Community Plays Key Role in Energy Transition, Experts Say

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in Flores Timur Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted (photo: BNPB)
Indonesia

Indonesian Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts Again

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands People Gather in Front of US Embassy in Solidarity with Palestine

  • Friday, 21 March 2025 - 23:40 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seeks Revenge for Its Defeat: Khaled Meshaal

  • Friday, 21 March 2025 - 16:38 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 14:57 WIB
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israel Provides Rehabilitation for 16,000 Soldiers Since October 2023

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:28 WIB
Copenhagen City (photo: live the world)
Europe

Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us