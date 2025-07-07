SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Minister of Religious Affairs Urges Public to Resist Western Influence on Marriage

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar. (Photo: Ministry of Religious Affairs Public Relations)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar has urged the public to avoid adopting Western cultural practices related to marriage.

Speaking at the Marriage Registration Awareness Movement event in Jakarta on Sunday, the minister highlighted the declining interest in marriage observed in several Western countries, including France, the United States, and Canada.

“In France, the government offers significant incentives to citizens who are willing to marry and have children,” Nasaruddin said. He also shared his experience visiting Canada, where cohabitation without marriage has become widely accepted. He urged Indonesians not to emulate such practices.

The minister stressed that official marriage registration in Indonesia is critical for protecting family rights. He instructed all officials within the Ministry of Religious Affairs to educate communities on the importance of recording marriages actively. Registration at the Office of Religious Affairs (KUA) is free of charge.

Also Read: Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

Additionally, the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance offers a free mass wedding program, providing couples with comprehensive services, including wedding attire, salon services, and even dowries. Nasaruddin explained that this initiative is not merely ceremonial but an effort to strengthen family resilience nationwide.

He expressed concern that some people still cite economic reasons for avoiding marriage registration, emphasizing that the process is accessible and free of charge.

Marriage is not just a private matter, it is part of our national cultural identity,” he said. He reminded the public to uphold Indonesian values and refrain from practices that conflict with local norms, warning against the westernization of marriage traditions.

Nasaruddin hopes Indonesians will recognize the significance of officially registering marriages and preserving cultural values to build strong, harmonious families rooted in religious and national principles.[]

Also Read: Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBimas Islam cohabitation cultural values family free wedding Indonesia Islam KUA marriage marriage ceremony marriage law nasaruddin umar national identity registration Western culture

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Minister of Religious Affairs Urges Public to Resist Western Influence on Marriage

  • 11 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims Gather for “Love for Al-Aqsa” Grand Tabligh in Bekasi

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 10:51 WIB
Asia

Indonesia–New Zealand to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at 12th JMC Meeting

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 14:51 WIB
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Europe

Man Convicted for Burning Quran Outside Turkish Consulate in London

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:46 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:46 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

BRICS Declares Gaza ‘Inseparable Part’ from Palestine

  • 17 minutes ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us