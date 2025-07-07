Minister of Religious Affairs Urges Public to Resist Western Influence on Marriage

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar has urged the public to avoid adopting Western cultural practices related to marriage.

Speaking at the Marriage Registration Awareness Movement event in Jakarta on Sunday, the minister highlighted the declining interest in marriage observed in several Western countries, including France, the United States, and Canada.

“In France, the government offers significant incentives to citizens who are willing to marry and have children,” Nasaruddin said. He also shared his experience visiting Canada, where cohabitation without marriage has become widely accepted. He urged Indonesians not to emulate such practices.

The minister stressed that official marriage registration in Indonesia is critical for protecting family rights. He instructed all officials within the Ministry of Religious Affairs to educate communities on the importance of recording marriages actively. Registration at the Office of Religious Affairs (KUA) is free of charge.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance offers a free mass wedding program, providing couples with comprehensive services, including wedding attire, salon services, and even dowries. Nasaruddin explained that this initiative is not merely ceremonial but an effort to strengthen family resilience nationwide.

He expressed concern that some people still cite economic reasons for avoiding marriage registration, emphasizing that the process is accessible and free of charge.

“Marriage is not just a private matter, it is part of our national cultural identity,” he said. He reminded the public to uphold Indonesian values and refrain from practices that conflict with local norms, warning against the westernization of marriage traditions.

Nasaruddin hopes Indonesians will recognize the significance of officially registering marriages and preserving cultural values to build strong, harmonious families rooted in religious and national principles.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)