SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Designates July 7 as National Librarian Day

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Abdul Mu’ti. (Photo: BKHM Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has officially designated July 7 as National Librarian Day, recognizing the vital role librarians play in advancing public education and literacy.

The designation follows the resolution adopted at the 15th Congress of the Indonesian Librarians Association held in Surabaya in November 2022.

According to a ministry statement on Monday, the commemoration aims to highlight librarians’ contributions to literacy development, information management, character building, and the nation’s cultural progress.

Although National Librarian Day is not a public holiday, the government hopes it will serve as an occasion for reflection and renewed commitment to developing inclusive, sustainable libraries across the country.

Also Read: Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

The ministry called on stakeholders, including government agencies, educators, literacy advocates, and the public, to use July 7 as a milestone for strengthening Indonesia’s literacy ecosystem.

With this designation, librarians nationwide are expected to be further motivated to innovate, inspire, and lead efforts to foster a culture of reading and lifelong learning. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

Tagcharacter building Culture Education Indonesia Innovation July 7 librarian role librarians libraries lifelong learning Literacy Ministry of Education National Librarian Day public education Reading

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Designates July 7 as National Librarian Day

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Minister of Religious Affairs Urges Public to Resist Western Influence on Marriage

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands of Muslims Gather for “Love for Al-Aqsa” Grand Tabligh in Bekasi

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 10:51 WIB
Asia

Indonesia–New Zealand to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at 12th JMC Meeting

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 14:51 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

  • 6 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us