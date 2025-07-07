Indonesia Designates July 7 as National Librarian Day

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has officially designated July 7 as National Librarian Day, recognizing the vital role librarians play in advancing public education and literacy.

The designation follows the resolution adopted at the 15th Congress of the Indonesian Librarians Association held in Surabaya in November 2022.

According to a ministry statement on Monday, the commemoration aims to highlight librarians’ contributions to literacy development, information management, character building, and the nation’s cultural progress.

Although National Librarian Day is not a public holiday, the government hopes it will serve as an occasion for reflection and renewed commitment to developing inclusive, sustainable libraries across the country.

The ministry called on stakeholders, including government agencies, educators, literacy advocates, and the public, to use July 7 as a milestone for strengthening Indonesia’s literacy ecosystem.

With this designation, librarians nationwide are expected to be further motivated to innovate, inspire, and lead efforts to foster a culture of reading and lifelong learning. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

