Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

29 US Senators Call for Immediate End to Gaza Blockade

Nearly 200,000 Sign Petition to Charge 47 US Senators (Foto MEMO)

Washington, MINA – Twenty-nine members of the United States Senate introduced a resolution on Thursday demanding that the Trump administration urgently press for an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, citing a deepening humanitarian catastrophe, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The resolution urges the administration to use “all diplomatic tools” to lift the siege, as famine spreads across Gaza and international concern intensifies.

Democratic Senator Peter Welch emphasized that nearly 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza are facing starvation, with children and infants among those dying from hunger.

“The famine in Gaza is a tragedy that was foreseeable and entirely avoidable,” Welch said. “For over two months, Israeli forces have blocked the entry of thousands of tons of food, dialysis machines, baby formula, shelter, and other essential supplies. The blockade has become unbearable for families.”

Also Read: Jakarta Declaration Demands Prosecution of Netanyahu, Calls for Israel’s Diplomatic Isolation

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a relentless campaign of killing, destruction, and forced displacement in the Gaza Strip, ignoring international calls and legal rulings from the International Court of Justice that demand an end to its actions.

A temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement was brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US support between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel. The agreement, which began on January 19, 2025, concluded its first phase in early March. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

