Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Evacuates Its 97 Citizens from Iran and 4 from Israel

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Foreign Minister Sugiono at ICJ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister, Sugiono announced on Saturday that 97 individuals have been evacuated across the Iran-Azerbaijan border. This group comprises 93 Indonesian citizens, three Indonesian Embassy staff members, and one Iranian national who is a spouse of an Indonesian citizen.

“Alhamdulillah, this journey, which took approximately 16 hours, proceeded safely and smoothly, despite the border situation being a bit busier than usual,” Foreign Minister Sugiono stated during an online press conference from Istanbul, Turkey. He made these remarks prior to his attendance at the 51st Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The Indonesian citizens are currently resting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In a separate operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also evacuated four Indonesian citizens from Israel via Jordan. Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed that all evacuees are in good condition. The Indonesian government also continues to maintain communication with other Indonesian nationals in the conflict-affected regions.

“Alhamdulillah, this first phase of evacuation went well. We will continue to monitor and ensure that the next evacuation processes run smoothly,” Sugiono added.

He also appealed for the support and prayers of the Indonesian public for the unhindered progress of future evacuations and for the swift deescalation of the armed conflict between Iran and Israel.

“The government hopes that these tensions can be resolved through negotiations,” Sugiono emphasized, highlighting the importance of prudence in deescalating the regional conflict.

The 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul, attended by Foreign Minister Sugiono, is also addressing the Iran-Israel conflict and efforts to find a peaceful resolution for stability in the Middle East. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

