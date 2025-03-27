Hamas Warns of Grave Risk to Israeli Captives Amid Ongoing Bombardment

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement released a video on Wednesday, warning that the continued Israeli airstrikes on Gaza are putting the lives of Israeli captives held in the region in grave danger, Palinfo reported.

In the video, Hamas asserts that the ongoing conflict will lead to an uncertain fate for the prisoners. The footage shows disturbing images of heavy Israeli bombardments on Gaza, alongside previously released footage of Israeli captives pleading for their government’s intervention to end the violence.

Hamas accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritizing the war over the safety of his own captives, claiming that he engineered “sham negotiations” to delay peace efforts.

The video also includes messages labeling Netanyahu a “war criminal” and accusing him of restarting a “genocidal campaign” against Gaza’s defenseless civilians.

Furthermore, Hamas condemns Netanyahu for abandoning a ceasefire agreement he had signed.

The group cautions Israeli authorities that their military actions are directly threatening the lives of Israeli captives, urging them to return to negotiations as the only path to secure their release.

The video also features images of deceased Israeli captives who were killed during recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. []

