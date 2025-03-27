SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Warns of Grave Risk to Israeli Captives Amid Ongoing Bombardment

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA –  The Hamas Movement released a video on Wednesday, warning that the continued Israeli airstrikes on Gaza are putting the lives of Israeli captives held in the region in grave danger, Palinfo reported.

In the video, Hamas asserts that the ongoing conflict will lead to an uncertain fate for the prisoners. The footage shows disturbing images of heavy Israeli bombardments on Gaza, alongside previously released footage of Israeli captives pleading for their government’s intervention to end the violence.

Hamas accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritizing the war over the safety of his own captives, claiming that he engineered “sham negotiations” to delay peace efforts.

The video also includes messages labeling Netanyahu a “war criminal” and accusing him of restarting a “genocidal campaign” against Gaza’s defenseless civilians.

Also Read: Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

Furthermore, Hamas condemns Netanyahu for abandoning a ceasefire agreement he had signed.

The group cautions Israeli authorities that their military actions are directly threatening the lives of Israeli captives, urging them to return to negotiations as the only path to secure their release.

The video also features images of deceased Israeli captives who were killed during recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Around 180,000 Worshippers Gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Laylat Al-Qadr

TagAl-Qassam Brigades ceasefire agreement gaza airstrikes Gaza conflict Hamas Israeli Captives Israeli prisoners Netanyahu

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

  • 44 minutes ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Warns of Grave Risk to Israeli Captives Amid Ongoing Bombardment

  • 6 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:14 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Residential House in Khan Yunis, Killing Civilians

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 04:34 WIB
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Residential House in Khan Yunis, Killing Civilians

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 04:34 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us