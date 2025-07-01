Israeli Military Admits Firing on Palestinians at Gaza Aid Centers

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation military officials admitted Monday that forces fired on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid at distribution points in Gaza, including with artillery shells, even when civilians posed no threat, according to Haaretz newspaper.

The admission followed a Friday report citing testimonies from Israeli soldiers who said they were instructed to open fire on starving civilians gathered near aid centers. Unnamed officials in the Southern Command acknowledged that civilians had been killed due to “inaccurate and uncalculated” artillery fire.

Officials confirmed that in the most serious incident, between 30 and 40 people were targeted where some killed, others wounded with the shelling intended to “maintain order at food distribution sites.” Despite repeated deadly attacks, officials claimed the army has since shifted to “other methods.”

Since May 27, Israel and the US have implemented a limited aid distribution plan in Gaza, by passing UN and international oversight. Israeli forces have been firing on Palestinians waiting in line for food, effectively forcing civilians to choose between starvation and the risk of being shot.

At the same time, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings sealed since March 2, allowing only a fraction of the estimated 500 aid trucks needed daily to enter.

Southern Command officials denied there is a famine in Gaza, claiming that “the population is generally satisfied” and blaming looting of aid convoys on “Hamas’ lack of control.” They added that the army does not act against looters and only secures entry of aid into Gaza, not delivery to civilians.

Soldiers revealed to Haaretz that they were directly ordered to shoot at Palestinian crowds near aid sites, even though no threat existed. One soldier described the situation as “a complete collapse of the Israeli army’s moral standards in Gaza.” Another soldier said it was “a killing zone,” where between one and five Palestinians were killed daily in his area.

Soldiers admitted using heavy weapons, including machine guns, grenade launchers, and mortars, against unarmed civilians. “We used live fire in every possible way,” one soldier said, adding that people learned they could approach only after shooting stopped.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that at least 580 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,216 injured while trying to access US-Israeli aid since May 27. An additional 39 people are missing.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

