SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Ambushes Israeli Troops, Destroys Tank and Bulldozer in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

22 Views

Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions have escalated high-impact operations against Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties among Israeli troops and the destruction of military equipment, Palestine chronicle reported on Monday.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced a successful ambush on an Israeli infantry unit in eastern Khan Yunis. Fighters booby-trapped a house fortified by Israeli soldiers, using specialized anti-personnel and anti-fortification explosives. When Israeli relief forces arrived, Al-Quds fighters engaged them using machine guns and RPGs, prompting extensive Israeli helicopter intervention to evacuate survivors under heavy fire and smoke cover.

In separate operations, Al-Quds Brigades destroyed an Israeli D9 bulldozer using a “barrel bomb” in Absan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis. In a joint action with HamasAl-Qassam Brigades, they also destroyed a Merkava tank with a “Thaqib” side bomb in the same area.

The Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced that they detonated an explosive device against an Israeli armored personnel carrier in Absan Al-Jadida five days ago.

Also Read: Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

Resistance factions continue to document their operations against Israeli forces and vehicles since the ground invasion began on October 27, 2023. They report ongoing ambushes that have inflicted significant losses and destroyed hundreds of military vehicles. Additionally, Palestinian groups continue to launch medium- and long-range missiles at Israeli cities and settlements.

According to Israeli Army Radio, 30 officers and soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the resumption of the ground offensive on March 18, with 21 killed by explosive devices.

Haaretz reported that 20 Israeli soldiers were killed this month alone. Official Israeli figures indicate 438 soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground aggression, though resistance sources claim the actual number is higher. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: June Becomes Deadliest Month for Israeli Soldiers, 20 Killed in Gaza

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Al-Quds Brigades D9 bulldozer DFLP explosive ambush Gaza Strip ground offensive Hamas Islamic Jihad Israeli casualties Israeli military escalation Israeli military. Khan Yunis Merkava Tank Palestinian resistance

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • 1 hour ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Ambushes Israeli Troops, Destroys Tank and Bulldozer in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Turkish Intelligence Chief Meets Hamas to Discuss Ceasefire

  • 14 hours ago
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

580 Killed, Over 4,200 Injured as Israel Targets Aid Seekers

  • 20 hours ago
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dozens Protest in Chicago, Demand End to US Military Aid to Israel

  • 23 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Several Palestinians Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia and Khan Yunis

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Nuclear Technology: Harm and Benefit from the Qur’anic Perspective

  • 3 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • 1 hour ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Ambushes Israeli Troops, Destroys Tank and Bulldozer in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us