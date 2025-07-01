Palestinian Resistance Ambushes Israeli Troops, Destroys Tank and Bulldozer in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions have escalated high-impact operations against Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties among Israeli troops and the destruction of military equipment, Palestine chronicle reported on Monday.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced a successful ambush on an Israeli infantry unit in eastern Khan Yunis. Fighters booby-trapped a house fortified by Israeli soldiers, using specialized anti-personnel and anti-fortification explosives. When Israeli relief forces arrived, Al-Quds fighters engaged them using machine guns and RPGs, prompting extensive Israeli helicopter intervention to evacuate survivors under heavy fire and smoke cover.

In separate operations, Al-Quds Brigades destroyed an Israeli D9 bulldozer using a “barrel bomb” in Absan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis. In a joint action with Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, they also destroyed a Merkava tank with a “Thaqib” side bomb in the same area.

The Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced that they detonated an explosive device against an Israeli armored personnel carrier in Absan Al-Jadida five days ago.

Resistance factions continue to document their operations against Israeli forces and vehicles since the ground invasion began on October 27, 2023. They report ongoing ambushes that have inflicted significant losses and destroyed hundreds of military vehicles. Additionally, Palestinian groups continue to launch medium- and long-range missiles at Israeli cities and settlements.

According to Israeli Army Radio, 30 officers and soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the resumption of the ground offensive on March 18, with 21 killed by explosive devices.

Haaretz reported that 20 Israeli soldiers were killed this month alone. Official Israeli figures indicate 438 soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground aggression, though resistance sources claim the actual number is higher. []

