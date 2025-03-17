Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian was martyred on Sunday after an Israeli occupation drone strike targeted a group of people in the town of Juhr al-Dik, located in central Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

This tragic incident brings the total death toll from the ongoing Israeli assault to 48,572. Medical sources confirmed that the victim succumbed to injuries from the strike, though no additional casualties have been reported.

In a separate development, Israeli occupation tanks heavily shelled the eastern areas of Abasan al-Kabira and al-Jadidah, near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, eyewitnesses reported. The bombardment further escalates the already devastating situation in the region.

These military actions unfold as indirect negotiations continue in Doha over the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. However, Israel has refused to proceed with the next phase and maintains its large-scale military offensive in Gaza.

On Saturday, Israeli forces killed ten Palestinians, including nine charity workers and a child, in the Beit Lahia area of northern Gaza. The workers had been providing humanitarian aid to shelters and displacement centers when they were struck by the attack. []

