Indonesia Condemns Israeli Attack on Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Israel has intensified its attacks around the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, starting Saturday, October 4, 2024. (Photo: MER-C)
Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government strongly condemns the Zionist Israeli military attacks targeting healthcare facilities and medical personnel in Northern Gaza, including the Indonesian Hospital.

“The total blockade and Israeli attacks are causing severe hunger and the deaths of many Palestinian civilians in Northern Gaza,” stated the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media platform X, Tuesday.

Indonesia emphasizes that these actions are clearly serious violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights.

Therefore, Indonesia warns that hospitals, medical personnel, and all patients must be protected under any circumstances, without exception.

Indonesia also demands that Israel immediately cease its attacks across Gaza, particularly in Northern Gaza, and urges the UN Security Council to take decisive action to stop the war. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

