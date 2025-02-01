MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The 7th Emergency Medical Team (EMT) MER-C met with Dr. Yousef Abu Al Rish, the Deputy Minister of Health of Palestine in Gaza, at the Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza on Thursday, January 30.

This meeting discussed the plan to restore healthcare services in Gaza, particularly the efforts to accelerate the reactivation of Indonesia Hospital as the main healthcare facility in the region.

During the meeting, Dr. Yousef conveyed that the Palestinian Ministry of Health would gradually reactivate healthcare services across Gaza. One of the main priorities is the reactivation of services at Indonesia Hospital, as Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza City and North Gaza, has suffered significant damage due to military aggression.

He outlined several urgent services that need to be resumed, including the emergency unit (ER), dialysis services, and other medical units that are critically needed by the community.

The head of the 7th EMT MER-C, also the Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, Dr. Hadiki Habib, reaffirmed MER-C’s commitment and that of the Indonesian people to support the recovery of the Gaza community post-genocide.

During the meeting, he also introduced the “Build Back Better Indonesia Hospital” program, aimed at rebuilding Indonesia Hospital to be better in the future.

“We will conduct a comprehensive and detailed damage assessment of the Indonesia Hospital’s building structure, gas, water, electricity, and internet installations, as well as evaluate the medical and biomedical equipment that can still be used,” Dr. Hadiki stated.

This meeting was facilitated by the Director of Indonesia Hospital, Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, along with the hospital staff. Also present at the meeting were representatives from various ministries and institutions in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The MER-C team consists of five Indonesian volunteers and four local staff who successfully reached North Gaza on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Upon entering North Gaza after the ceasefire agreement, the MER-C team immediately assessed three hospitals in North Gaza: Al Awda Hospital, Kamal Adwan Hospital, and Indonesia Hospital. []

