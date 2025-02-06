SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Arief Rachman, head of the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) of MER-C, expressed his hope that the government of the Republic of Indonesia would provide more concrete support for the medical mission in Gaza.

He conveyed this during a press conference held by MER-C on Wednesday, which reported the current situation of the EMT team currently in Gaza, specifically at the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in North Gaza.

“We hope that MER-C can provide sustainable medical services in Gaza. RSI in Gaza is a significant symbol of Indonesia’s contribution to Palestine. Every step we take there always brings the good name of the Indonesian people, not just our organization,” said Dr. Arief.

Since last year, the MER-C EMT team has contributed to assisting Palestinians facing a critical humanitarian situation due to the prolonged conflict.

RSI has now resumed its 24-hour emergency room (ER) services. However, other services are still not operational.

“To maintain operational sustainability and support this humanitarian effort, more attention and support are needed, especially from the Indonesian government,” Dr. Arief stated.

“We cannot work alone. Support from the Indonesian government will be highly meaningful, both in the form of diplomatic protection, lobbying, and others,” he added.

MER-C emphasized that their mission in Gaza not only reflects the identity of the organization but also the commitment of the Indonesian people in supporting the humanitarian struggle of Palestine.

“This is a moral responsibility that we carry together with the entire Indonesian nation,” explained Dr. Arief.

Dr. Arief hopes that the Indonesian government can formulate strategic steps to support the sustainability of MER-C’s mission in Gaza. Assistance could include strengthening diplomatic support to ensure safe access for medical teams, sending medical supplies, and collaborating with international organizations to expand the impact of services in Gaza.

“This humanitarian mission is not just for today, but for a better future for Palestine. Strong support from the Indonesian government will be a tangible proof of Indonesia’s ongoing solidarity,” concluded Dr. Arief. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

