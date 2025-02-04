SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C Distributes Food to Palestinians in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in collaboration with Salman ITB Mosque has again distributed 2000 servings of ready-to-eat food to Gaza residents at the Abu Zaitun Shelter, Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza.

This marks the third phase of assistance from MER-C and Wakaf Salman. Previously, on January 14-15, 2025, MER-C volunteers in the Gaza Strip, alongside local volunteers, had also distributed ready-to-eat food in Gaza City.

In a video uploaded by MER-C through their Instagram page on Tuesday, Gaza residents in the refugee camp can be seen queuing for the food distributed by MER-C volunteers.

One of the volunteers from the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) MER-C, Puren Prasetiyadi, said that there were more than 1000 people in the Jabalia Camp who had fled due to the genocide by the Israeli occupiers.

He explained that the Gaza residents in the refugee camp live in severe shortages of water, food, and electricity. Puren also mentioned that for almost a year, they have not consumed rice. Therefore, for this third phase of aid, the chosen menu is Makluba, a traditional Palestinian dish made with rice, potatoes, and chicken.

“Hopefully, this will be beneficial for the people of Gaza, and the aid can continue so that the Gaza community will feel happy,” said Puren. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

