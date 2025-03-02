SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation on Sunday blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and reneged on the ceasefire after the first phase of the ceasefire deal expired without an agreement to proceed to the second phase, Palinfo reported.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the move by claiming that the Hamas Movement has so far refused to accept an extension of the temporary ceasefire based on a proposal by US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu’s office warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a new US proposal for a short-term ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Hamas Movement condemned Israel’s decision to block the entry of aid into Gaza as “cheap blackmail,” “a massive war crime,” and a “blatant violation of the ceasefire.”

Also Read: Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

Hamas called on mediators in Egypt and Qatar to immediately intervene to pressure the Israeli government to stop its punitive and unethical measures against more than two million people in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

Tagaid blocking Aid Entry ceasefire agreement Humanitarian aid for Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

  • 3 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Threatens to Resume Gaza War

  • 13 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Kazem Zawahra, a Palestinian prisoner severely injured and in a coma, was transferred to a Bethlehem hospital. (Photo: PC, via social media)
Palestine

Kazem Zawahra, Released Palestinian Prisoner, Injured and in Coma

  • Friday, 28 February 2025 - 06:54 WIB
Palestinian Prisoner Othman Bilal (photo: Quds News Network/X)
Palestine

Hundreds of Palestinian Released, Their Conditions Are Very Thin

  • Thursday, 27 February 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Pass Bill to Annex Illegal West Bank Settlements

  • 12 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 9 hours ago
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 19:23 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian President Calls for Unity and Liberation in Ramadan Message

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us