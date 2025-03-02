Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation on Sunday blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and reneged on the ceasefire after the first phase of the ceasefire deal expired without an agreement to proceed to the second phase, Palinfo reported.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the move by claiming that the Hamas Movement has so far refused to accept an extension of the temporary ceasefire based on a proposal by US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu’s office warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a new US proposal for a short-term ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Hamas Movement condemned Israel’s decision to block the entry of aid into Gaza as “cheap blackmail,” “a massive war crime,” and a “blatant violation of the ceasefire.”

Hamas called on mediators in Egypt and Qatar to immediately intervene to pressure the Israeli government to stop its punitive and unethical measures against more than two million people in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

