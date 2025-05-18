SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mosque Youth Ready to Drive DMI’s 11 Flagship Programs

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Chairman of DMI (left) and Chairman of PRIMA DMI (right)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Mosque Youth Association (PRIMA DMI) has pledged full support for the 11 flagship programs of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) for 2024–2029, officially launched at the DMI National Working Meeting in Jakarta, May 17–18, 2025.

Chairman Munawar Khalil affirmed that mosque youth across Indonesia are prepared to become key drivers in transforming mosques into centers for community empowerment, covering areas such as digitalization, education, eco-awareness, religious activity, and creative da’wah.

“These initiatives require strong youth engagement, from digital management systems to mosque libraries. We’re ready to lead,” he stated.

Working meeting, opened by DMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla, also announced DMI’s plan to build 100 semi-permanent mosques in Gaza, Palestine, as part of its global humanitarian mission. PRIMA DMI expressed full support for the project, calling it a symbol of Islamic solidarity and responsibility.

Also Read: Al-Quds Envoy: Liberation of Al-Aqsa is a Definite Promise from Allah

“We see mosques not just as places of worship, but as hubs for change,” Munawar added. “It’s time for youth to rise as leaders, innovators, and advocates for justice.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Mosque Council Launches ‘One Mosque, One Library’

Tag11 DMI flagship programs creative da’wah programs eco-friendly mosques Humanitarian aid for Gaza mosque digitalization mosque youth movement mosque-based education PRIMA DMI 2025 youth empowerment in mosques youth leadership in Islamic community

Mosque Youth Ready to Drive DMI's 11 Flagship Programs

