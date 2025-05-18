Mosque Youth Ready to Drive DMI’s 11 Flagship Programs

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Mosque Youth Association (PRIMA DMI) has pledged full support for the 11 flagship programs of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) for 2024–2029, officially launched at the DMI National Working Meeting in Jakarta, May 17–18, 2025.

Chairman Munawar Khalil affirmed that mosque youth across Indonesia are prepared to become key drivers in transforming mosques into centers for community empowerment, covering areas such as digitalization, education, eco-awareness, religious activity, and creative da’wah.

“These initiatives require strong youth engagement, from digital management systems to mosque libraries. We’re ready to lead,” he stated.

Working meeting, opened by DMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla, also announced DMI’s plan to build 100 semi-permanent mosques in Gaza, Palestine, as part of its global humanitarian mission. PRIMA DMI expressed full support for the project, calling it a symbol of Islamic solidarity and responsibility.

Also Read: Al-Quds Envoy: Liberation of Al-Aqsa is a Definite Promise from Allah

“We see mosques not just as places of worship, but as hubs for change,” Munawar added. “It’s time for youth to rise as leaders, innovators, and advocates for justice.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Mosque Council Launches ‘One Mosque, One Library’