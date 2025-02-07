SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WFP Calls for Urgent Action to Rebuild Gaza and Boost Humanitarian Aid 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 45 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

Palestinians in Gaza wait in line for hot meals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for urgent action to rebuild Gaza and stepped up international support to boost humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency reported.

WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau appealed for increased international support to boost humanitarian aid for millions of people in Gaza as they try to rebuild their lives.

Saying that WFP has delivered more than 15,000 tonnes of food since the ceasefire began on January 19, he noted that it was not enough.

“This is a strong step in the right direction but it is not enough,” Skau said in a statement after a two-day visit to Gaza.

Also Read: Thousands of Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Threatened by Cold Weather: UNRWA

“The scale of need is enormous and progress must be sustained. The ceasefire must hold. We cannot go backwards.”

While it is too early to focus on recovery, Skau said it was vital for WFP and the entire humanitarian community to help Gazans become self-sufficient and increase their long-term resilience to famine.

“The people of Gaza are unique in their strength, resilience and capacity to rebuild,” he said.

He went on to say that international aid must increasingly be directed at supporting them in their first steps towards rebuilding their lives, which require funding.

Also Read: UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

“We call on the international community and all donors to continue supporting WFP’s life-saving assistance at this critical moment. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Egypt Firmly Rejects Plans for Forced Displacement of Palestinians

TagGaza Reconstruction Humanitarian aid for Gaza wfp

