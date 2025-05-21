Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Deception Over Gaza Aid, Denies Entry of Relief Supplies

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has strongly refuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that humanitarian aid is entering the Gaza Strip, calling the statements a deliberate attempt to mislead international public opinion, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hamas emphasized that not a single aid truck has reached the besieged enclave, including those reported to have arrived at the Kerem Abu Salem crossing. The group stated that none of the shipments were received by any international agency, asserting that the supposed aid deliveries are nothing more than a deceptive smokescreen.

Hamas further condemned Israel’s recent military escalation, citing the targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure and the killing of women and children. These actions, particularly during ongoing negotiations in Doha and the recent release of Israeli captive Edan Alexander, were described by the group as clear indicators of Netanyahu’s refusal to pursue a peaceful settlement.

The Movement placed full blame on the Israeli government for sabotaging diplomatic efforts, pointing to official Israeli statements that support continued aggression and the forced displacement of Palestinians, which it says directly contradicts international calls for peace.

Hamas also acknowledged the increasing global opposition to Israel’s actions, highlighting statements from several European nations as evidence of growing condemnation and support for the Palestinian cause.

Reiterating its commitment to a peaceful resolution, Hamas expressed gratitude to mediators and affirmed its readiness to engage with any initiative aimed at ending hostilities, ensuring Israeli withdrawal, lifting the blockade, delivering humanitarian aid, and initiating reconstruction efforts. []

