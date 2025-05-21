SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Deception Over Gaza Aid, Denies Entry of Relief Supplies

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has strongly refuted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that humanitarian aid is entering the Gaza Strip, calling the statements a deliberate attempt to mislead international public opinion, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hamas emphasized that not a single aid truck has reached the besieged enclave, including those reported to have arrived at the Kerem Abu Salem crossing. The group stated that none of the shipments were received by any international agency, asserting that the supposed aid deliveries are nothing more than a deceptive smokescreen.

Hamas further condemned Israel’s recent military escalation, citing the targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure and the killing of women and children. These actions, particularly during ongoing negotiations in Doha and the recent release of Israeli captive Edan Alexander, were described by the group as clear indicators of Netanyahu’s refusal to pursue a peaceful settlement.

The Movement placed full blame on the Israeli government for sabotaging diplomatic efforts, pointing to official Israeli statements that support continued aggression and the forced displacement of Palestinians, which it says directly contradicts international calls for peace.

Also Read: UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Warehouses Despite Increased Entry Approvals

Hamas also acknowledged the increasing global opposition to Israel’s actions, highlighting statements from several European nations as evidence of growing condemnation and support for the Palestinian cause.

Reiterating its commitment to a peaceful resolution, Hamas expressed gratitude to mediators and affirmed its readiness to engage with any initiative aimed at ending hostilities, ensuring Israeli withdrawal, lifting the blockade, delivering humanitarian aid, and initiating reconstruction efforts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Hospital Director in Gaza Appeals to Indonesia Amid Bombardment: “Call for Ceasefire”

Tagcivilian casualties Doha negotiations European response Gaza Gaza Reconstruction Hamas humanitarian aid international condemnation Israel Israeli blockade Kerem Abu Salem Netanyahu Palestinian displacement peace talks

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Warehouses Despite Increased Entry Approvals

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Deception Over Gaza Aid, Denies Entry of Relief Supplies

  • 2 hours ago
Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tulkarem Under Siege of Israeli Occupation Army for 114th Day

  • 21 hours ago
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
International

Israel’s Food Distribution in Gaza Politically Driven, Not Humanitarian: UN

  • 21 hours ago
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

UNRWA Mourns Over 300 Staff Killed in Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 11:21 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Allows Limited Aid into Gaza After 80-Day Total Blockade

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Palestine

Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 13:41 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

  • Sunday, 18 May 2025 - 16:33 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:12 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
International

Israel’s Food Distribution in Gaza Politically Driven, Not Humanitarian: UN

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us