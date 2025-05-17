SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Arab League Summit in Baghdad Focuses on Gaza Carnage

Photo: WAFA

Baghdad, MINA – The 34th Arab League Summit convened in Baghdad with the war in Gaza dominating the agenda, as Arab leaders condemned what Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described as an “unparalleled genocide” perpetrated by Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

The summit comes amid a renewed ground invasion and increasing international criticism of Israel’s military campaign.

In his opening address, al-Sudani announced Iraq’s pledge of $20 million to help reconstruct Gaza and an additional $20 million for Lebanon. He called for an end to the mass killings in Gaza and West Bank, urged the reactivation of UNRWA, and firmly rejected the displacement of Palestinians.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attended the summit, both pressing for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

Sanchez also revealed Spain’s plan to propose a UN resolution holding Israel accountable for obstructing aid and violating international law.

The summit followed US President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East visit, during which he advocated turning Gaza into a “freedom zone.”

Trump’s remarks stirred anger across the Arab world, prompting a renewed push for an Arab-led reconstruction plan that ensures Gaza’s population is not displaced.

Other issues on the summit agenda included Syria’s political transition after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, and U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Iraqi officials emphasized the importance of the summit in restoring Iraq’s regional diplomatic influence after years of instability. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

