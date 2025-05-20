Israel’s Food Distribution in Gaza Politically Driven, Not Humanitarian: UN

Gaza, MINA – United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, has condemned Israel’s food distribution policies in Gaza, claiming they are politically motivated rather than based on humanitarian need, Palestinian Information Center reported.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Fakhri asserted that Israel is conducting a starvation campaign, specifically targeting children, as part of what he described as an ethnic cleansing operation.

Fakhri warned that Gaza requires the entry of at least 1,000 aid trucks per day to meet minimum humanitarian standards. On Monday, Israel allowed only nine food trucks to enter the besieged enclave, marking the first convoy since March 2. The United Nations dismissed the move as “a drop in the ocean.”

Since early March, Israel has enforced a complete closure of Gaza’s border crossings, halting all humanitarian and commercial access. This has triggered a devastating famine, affecting over two million Palestinians. “If Israel truly cared about the children of Gaza, it would not be conducting a campaign of starvation against them,” Fakhri said.

In a coordinated move, 23 countries along with senior EU officials issued a joint statement urging Israel to immediately allow the entry of humanitarian aid. The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada further threatened to take action against Israel should it fail to halt its “genocidal war” on Gaza.

The leaders criticized the limited aid entry as wholly inadequate, describing the humanitarian situation as “unbearable.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the limited aid approval, stating it was based on military assessments and aligned with expanded military operations.

The World Food Program (WFP) echoed these concerns, warning that Gaza is on the brink of famine and called for urgent international intervention. Meanwhile, Israel’s intensified blockade and continuous air and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure have resulted in high daily casualties.

On Sunday, Israel launched a new military campaign dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots,” signaling plans for a full military occupation of Gaza, even as ceasefire negotiations in Doha reach a critical point. []

