WFP: One in Five Afghans Relies on Humanitarian Aid to Survive

Kabul, MINA – The World Food Programme (WFP) reports that one in five Afghans currently relies on humanitarian assistance for survival, amid fears that worsening food insecurity could affect millions more in the coming months.

Citing Khaama Press on Saturday, WFP warns that unless international support is urgently scaled up, nearly 15 million people could face severe food shortages due to a sharp decline in global aid.

According to the agency’s latest analysis, around 9.5 million people will need immediate food assistance between May and October 2025. Of those, 1.6 million are expected to fall under IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), while nearly 8 million will experience IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) food insecurity.

WFP voiced serious concern over the global community’s decreasing commitment to Afghanistan and urged stronger international support to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)