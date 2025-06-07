SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WFP: One in Five Afghans Relies on Humanitarian Aid to Survive

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Afghan citizens line up at a humanitarian aid soup kitchen. (Image: Khaama Press file)

Kabul, MINAThe World Food Programme (WFP) reports that one in five Afghans currently relies on humanitarian assistance for survival, amid fears that worsening food insecurity could affect millions more in the coming months.

Citing Khaama Press on Saturday, WFP warns that unless international support is urgently scaled up, nearly 15 million people could face severe food shortages due to a sharp decline in global aid.

According to the agency’s latest analysis, around 9.5 million people will need immediate food assistance between May and October 2025. Of those, 1.6 million are expected to fall under IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), while nearly 8 million will experience IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) food insecurity.

WFP voiced serious concern over the global community’s decreasing commitment to Afghanistan and urged stronger international support to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.[]

Also Read: France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

