Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Qatar has launched an air corridor from Jordan to deliver urgent medical aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, which is facing severe shortages following more than 15 months of military aggression by Zionist Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the corridor began at King Abdullah II Air Base in Jordan, with helicopters transporting the aid to the city of Al-Qarara in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The air corridor follows a land route previously established by Qatar for the transportation of humanitarian aid.

This initiative involved Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam binti Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan, Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani; and officials from Qatar Charity, the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Red Crescent.

Al Misnad stated that since the ceasefire in Gaza began, Qatar has delivered 65 aid trucks through the Jordanian border.

“Complementing this land corridor, two helicopter flights carrying essential medical aid will arrive in North Khan Younis,” he added.

He also announced that Qatar has provided 20,000 tents, which were transported via a land bridge from Doha to Jordan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

