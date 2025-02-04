SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Qatar has launched an air corridor from Jordan to deliver urgent medical aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, which is facing severe shortages following more than 15 months of military aggression by Zionist Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the corridor began at King Abdullah II Air Base in Jordan, with helicopters transporting the aid to the city of Al-Qarara in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The air corridor follows a land route previously established by Qatar for the transportation of humanitarian aid.

This initiative involved Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam binti Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan, Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani; and officials from Qatar Charity, the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Red Crescent.

Also Read: Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

Al Misnad stated that since the ceasefire in Gaza began, Qatar has delivered 65 aid trucks through the Jordanian border.

“Complementing this land corridor, two helicopter flights carrying essential medical aid will arrive in North Khan Younis,” he added.

He also announced that Qatar has provided 20,000 tents, which were transported via a land bridge from Doha to Jordan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

TagHumanitarian aid for Gaza Qatar Aid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 4 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

Head of Qatar Committee Arrives to Gaza to Follow Up Reconstruction Process

  • Wednesday, 31 August 2022 - 09:29 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Qatar Agrees to Rebuild Gaza Homes Destroyed by Israeli Bombing

  • Sunday, 14 August 2022 - 14:15 WIB
Palestine

Qatar Provides Gaza Hospitals with Medical Services

  • Thursday, 5 August 2021 - 10:36 WIB
Load More
International

Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:36 WIB
Israeli Airstrike (photo: Anadolu)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 10:14 WIB
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:17 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us