Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office has accused Israel of delaying the delivery of tent supplies and fuel in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Although there is a clear agreement outlined in the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire, Israel has failed to fulfill its commitments and continues to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid,” the office stated in a press release, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The protocol provides for the entry of 60,000 prefabricated shelters and 200,000 temporary tents to accommodate displaced Palestinians whose homes were destroyed by Israeli attacks.

It further mandates the dispatch of 600 aid trucks per day, including 50 trucks carrying fuel and gas, as well as medical equipment and civil defense supplies to restore essential services.

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

However, the Gaza government has accused Israel of deliberate delays, actions that have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and increased the suffering of civilians.

This is not the first instance of delay. A report dated January 23 revealed that only 861 of the planned 1,200 aid trucks had reached northern Gaza since the ceasefire began on January 19, a figure that falls short of expectations due to Israeli restrictions.

The initial phase of the ceasefire, which was to last 42 days, was intended to ensure the delivery of 600 aid trucks daily and to reopen the Rafah crossing within a week. However, the inconsistent deliveries indicate that Israel is effectively blocking access routes, heightening concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Hospital’s 24-Hour Emergency Services in Gaza Reopened