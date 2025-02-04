Indonesian Hospital’s 24-Hour Emergency Services in Gaza Reopened

Gaza, MINA – Since Saturday, February 1, 2025, the 24-hour Emergency Unit (ER) at the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza has reopened.

The Emergency Medical Team (EMT) MER-C 7 has joined the service by sending two specialist doctors and one nurse.

The head of EMT MER-C 7, Dr. Hadiki Habib, in a statement shared by MER-C on Monday, explained that the team would work according to shift arrangements with the hospital’s medical staff.

“It is important to support this service, as the population in North Gaza has rapidly increased after the checkpoint in the Netzarim area was closed,” he said.

He added, “Currently, the ER at the Indonesian Hospital can handle minor trauma cases and symptomatic complaints. The service can be expanded once the hospital’s central medical gas installation is repaired.”

He hopes that the reopening of the Indonesian Hospital ER will help alleviate the overcrowded ER situation at Al-Awda Hospital in North Gaza.

“The MER-C EMT team supports the Indonesian Hospital ER services together with the remaining hospital staff and local young volunteer doctors,” said Hadiki.

The MER-C team arrived in North Gaza on Thursday (January 30), along with the return of refugees from North Gaza who had fled due to the Israeli genocide. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)