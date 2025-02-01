MER-C Team Conducts Disaster Triage in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The seventh MER-C team successfully Thursday reached Northern Gaza and immediately conducted a Disaster Triage and rapid assessment of the post-genocide conditions in the region.

The team visited and assessed three hospitals in Northern Gaza: Al Awda Hospital, Kamal Adwan Hospital, and Indonesia Hospital.

“Northern Gaza has suffered the most extensive destruction due to the genocide. However, the population has surged rapidly following the ceasefire and the opening of the Netzarim corridor,” explained Dr. Hadiki Habib, Head of the 7th MER-C Emergency Medical Team (EMT).

He further emphasized that Northern Gaza is now facing a critical need to address post-war injuries, acute exacerbations of chronic diseases, and infectious diseases such as gastroenteritis and pneumonia.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Rafah Border

“Gaza is still in the winter season, and water resources in the north remain extremely limited,” he added.

Al Awda Hospital remains the only fully operational hospital in the region. Originally specializing in obstetric care, it has now expanded to handle general medical cases due to the crisis.

“Our emergency department now receives more than 300 patients daily, yet most of our doctors are recent graduates, and their numbers are very limited,” said Mohammed Salha, Director of Al Awda Hospital.

Meanwhile, amidst the rubble of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the remaining healthcare workers plan to reopen five surviving polyclinics within a week. However, logistical support is urgently needed to facilitate these efforts.

Also Read: Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

“Kamal Adwan Hospital requires essential field hospital support, including tents, electricity sources, and water supply, to ensure its clinics can operate effectively,” Dr. Hadiki emphasized.

The Indonesian Hospital itself experienced extensive damage to infrastructures, interiors, and medical equipment. “Despite the destruction, we are ready to reactivate the Emergency Unit,” said Dr. Marwan Al Sultan, Director of Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza, during a meeting with the MER-C team.

A key finding from MER-C’s assessment is that, the solar power system in the Indonesian Hospital damaged by the enemy remains functional, providing crucial energy for emergency services.

“Our priority is to restore 24-hour emergency services and limited inpatient care at Indonesia Hospital to help alleviate the patient overload at Al Awda Hospital,” Dr. Hadiki explained.

Also Read: MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

Moving forward, MER-C will actively coordinate with Palestine’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to secure support for medical gas systems, sanitation and sterilization infrastructure, and pharmaceutical logistics at Indonesia Hospital. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rafah Crossing to Reopen this Friday