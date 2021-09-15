Indonesia to Host Asia’s First Global Tourism Forum

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has been selected to host the first global tourism forum in Asia, “Global Tourism Forum: Hybrid Event Leaders Summit Asia Indonesia 2021,” on 15-16 September 2021.

The CEO of the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) Sumaira Issac said the forum, which will be held in Jakarta and online, is the result of collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) and the Indonesia Tourism Forum.

“This forum represents a new way of thinking, and a meaningful investment to support meaningful tourism. Here, there are issues to be discussed, all about restarting the global tourism economy,” Issac said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Sumaira continued, the forum also shows the global tourism world that Indonesia is open for business and the heart of global tourism efforts to restore the global tourism economy.

The Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said Indonesia is preparing to reopen a number of tourist destinations such as Bali, Batam and Bintan for foreign tourists.

The government, he continued, is committed to providing tourist destinations that are certified safe, comfortable, healthy, and sustainably maintained.

“We hope that Indonesia can again compete in the quality and sustainable tourism market,” said Sandiaga.

The tourism industry in Indonesia itself has been hit hard by the pandemic. Sandiaga said tourism foreign exchange fell by almost 80 percent in 2020 so that it had an impact on employment in this sector.

The event will be opened by the Vice Presidents of Indonesia and Turkish Vice President

Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay are planned to open the Global Tourism Forum-Leaders Summit Asia.

The Chairman of the Indonesia Tourism Forum (ITF) Sapta Nirwandar said Vice President Oktay plans to give a virtual speech.

GTF 2021 will be held ‘hybrid’, only 70 participants are physically present in Jakarta, while other participants take part in virtual activities from all over the world.

“The Turkish vice president will give the final confirmation today, whether to attend virtual live or via video recording,” Sapta said at a press conference on Tuesday.

GTF itself is an initiative of the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) which is a forum for international collaboration to overcome challenges for the tourism industry.

WTFI President Bulut Bağcı, who was present in Jakarta, said this activity would be an opportunity to attract investment in the tourism sector.

“This activity is crucial because it shows Indonesia’s commitment to the world about how seriously they take the tourism sector,” Bağcı said through a virtual press conference.

“People from all over the world will see Indonesia through this activity,” he continued.

Not only for Indonesia, Bağcı said that this forum is also important for countries like Turkey that rely on the tourism sector. (T/RE1)

