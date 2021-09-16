GTF 2021, Indonesian Tourism Ready to Rise Again

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno emphasized that the election of Indonesia as the host of the 2021 Global Tourism Forum (GTF) is an opportunity to show the world that the country’s tourism industry is ready to bounce back and contribute to national development.

“The important message from organizing this event is that Indonesia is confident that Indonesian tourism can soon reopen with strict safety standards and health protocols,” said Sandiaga when giving a speech at the opening of the Hybrid Event Leaders Summit Asia – Global Tourism Forum (GTF) 2021, in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He also said, at the national level, the Indonesian tourism industry has implemented the Indonesia Care policy which makes cleanliness, health, safety, and environmental sustainability the main priority in services and service facilities in the tourism sector.

Sandi added, according to President Jokowi’s direction, infrastructure development in five super priority tourist destinations, namely Lake Toba, Borobudur, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang will be ready in the near future with service standards in Asia, even the world.

The tourism sector is the sector most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is indicated by a drastic decrease in the number of tourist visits.

In an effort to restore tourism in 2021, the Government of Indonesia will continue to give priority to aspects of public health and safety, including through the implementation of health protocols and Covid-19 vaccinations.

Sandi added in organizing tourism activities during this pandemic, the Indonesian government has established a health protocol based on Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environment Sustainability (CHSE).

The CHSE-based health protocol is the standard for preparing tourist destinations,” he said.

To realize these standards, Sandi continued, support from all stakeholders including tourists, both domestic and international, is required to strictly implement the CHSE health protocol.

President of the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) Bulut Bağcı, who was present in Jakarta, said this activity would be an opportunity to attract investment in the tourism sector.

He also revealed that the Indonesian government is very committed to developing the tourism sector.

“Indonesia is a ‘first class’ tourist destination with warm people, diverse culture and beautiful nature. This is a force that can encourage tourism, political stability, and democratic mechanisms,” he said in his remarks.

Chairman of the Indonesia Tourism Forum (ITF) Sapta Nirwandar said, the Global Tourism Forum (GTF) is a discussion forum for speakers who are experts and policy makers related to tourism from various countries.

He explained that Indonesia is chosen to host the first global tourism forum in Asia, which was held for two days, namely on 15 and 16 September 2021, and involved 49 international speakers, including from Australia, Canada and South Korea, and 20 national speakers. .

GTF 2021 themed “Reset, Revive, Refresh Tourism” which was opened by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin, was held in a ‘hybrid’ manner, only 70 participants were physically present in Jakarta, while other participants took part in virtual activities from all over the world.

GTF itself is an initiative of the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) which is a forum for international collaboration to overcome challenges for the tourism industry. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)