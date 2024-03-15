Indonesia to Develop a Number of Tourist Villages around New Capital

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, during a press conference entitled "Development of Tourism and Creative Economy Sector Development in IKN" held by Forum Merdeka Barat 9 (FMB9) on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Jakarta (photo:Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is developing villages around the new Capital (IKN) in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan into tourist and creative villages.

“We have carried out initial studies and the results are that the construction of IKN is very compatible with the concept of sustainable tourism and seamless travel. Tourism is more towards ecotourism. “So the tourism trend in IKN will refer to the concept of quality and sustainability,” said Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, during a press conference entitled “Development of Tourism and Creative Economy Sector Development in IKN” held by Forum Merdeka Barat 9 (FMB9) on Thursday in Jakarta.

The tourism sector in IKN has bright prospects to continue to develop because it is also supported by well-established surrounding areas such as Samarinda, Balikpapan, and several other areas in East Kalimantan.

Moreover, the tourism sector in 2023 will contribute IDR 9.14 trillion of the total IDR 524.16 trillion Gross Regional Domestic Product GRDP of East Kalimantan Province. Not to mention the creative economy sector which can contribute IDR 29.43 trillion.

“So we have indeed made various efforts very seriously. First, what has been done is to continue to mobilize tourism awareness movement programs including hospitality training. “The most important thing is assistance in increasing investment,” said Sandi.

In the future, Sandi said that the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will hold an activity entitled “Netas” or Finding a Community. This activity is a discussion and invitation for the parekraf community to participate in the development and development of IKN, especially the tourism sector.

There are five tourist destinations prioritized by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, namely Mentawir Tourism Village, Pampang Cultural Village, Balikpapan Botanical Gardens, Bangkirai Hill and Tanah Merah Beach.

“We are also increasing the national tourism development index, in 2022 placing East Kalimantan in 10 of more than 30 provinces, this will become capital for the tourism and creative sector,” explained Sandiaga.

On this occasion, Sandiaga also mentioned the government’s target of attracting foreign tourists through various international events, including “World Working Day”, namely the annual activity of The Association for International Sports for All (TAFISA) which will be attended by 10,000 people on October 6 2024 at IKN East Kalimantan.

“Of course this is an opportunity that can be exploited. “In essence, we will continue to improve the economic and tourism sectors in IKN to become a top five economy in the world,” said Sandi. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)