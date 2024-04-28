US Police Arrest 69 Pro-Palestine Demonstrans at University of Arizona

Arizona, MINA – Police in the United States state, Arizona, arrested 69 participants in a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Arizona campus on Saturday.

The police reasoned that they arrested the participants in the action because they entered without permission, Quds Press reported.

Students at US universities have in recent weeks expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Participants in the action demanded “an end to the occupation’s aggression against Gaza, and an end to US support for the Israeli occupation.”

Although authorities have arrested hundreds of protesters at universities in the US, human rights organizations have condemned abuses against demonstrators.

Student protests spread across the United States, including Arizona, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta.

Pro-Palestinian student protests are increasing, involving world-renowned universities such as Harvard, Yale, Columbia and Princeton.

The protests were reminiscent of similar protests against the Vietnam War.

The student protests, which have been going on for several weeks, have sparked mixed reactions among US politicians.

Some condemned the demonstrations as a violation of “anti-Semitism.” Meanwhile, others warned of violations of the freedom of participants by using violence, breaking up sit-ins and arresting hundreds of students.

Students who support the Palestinian cause were also seen starting an open sit-in on the campus of George Washington University, the first campus in the heart of the US capital.

Meanwhile, organizations in the US and internationally indicated violations against protesters at these universities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)