Pro-Palestinian Student Protests Continue across US Campuses Amid Arrests

Washington, MINA – Pro-Palestinian student protests continued at numerous universities across the US, demanding divestment from Israel or Israeli-affiliated institutions and calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters have established encampments and held sit-ins, calling for an end to investments supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Since last month, the US has seen a wave of demonstrations at US university campuses calling for an end to the war on Gaza, with student protesters facing police violence and arrests.

On Friday afternoon, pro-Palestinian protesters took over the Institute of Politics building at the University of Chicago on Friday afternoon, The New York Times reported.

A sign identifying the Institute of Politics building was covered with a cardboard placard that read “permanent cease-fire now,” according to the daily.

According to university spokesman Gerald McSwiggan, the incident unfolded around 4.40 p.m. Despite directives from police to disperse, the demonstrators refused to vacate the premises.

Also, academic workers at the University of California (UC), Santa Cruz, are set to strike from Monday, in protest against the university’s response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, announced the union representing 48,000 graduate students and educational workers across UC campuses.

The strike, involving about 2,000 members at Santa Cruz, addresses concerns over free speech, safety, and unfair labor practices, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the Academic Senate at the University of California, Los Angeles, voted against rebuking Chancellor Gene Block over his handling of a pro-Palestinian encampment attack, with motions for a no-confidence vote and censure failing to gain majority support.

Nearly 3,000 protesters have been arrested at US campuses since last month, according to US news outlet Axios (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)