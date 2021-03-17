Indonesia to Open Tourism in Bali

Bali, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to gradually open tourism in Bali Province.

Jokowi said the plan would be implemented if the spread of Covid-19 in Bali decreased.

He hopes that the simultaneous initiation of vaccination in Bali Province can establish communal immunity so that the rate of spread of Covid-19 can be reduced.

The opening stages, he said, would later be designed by the regional and central governments so that tourism in Bali could be in a normal position.

“But at this time we have to talk as it is and still need a step towards a normal situation and we hope that everyone is still in a vigilant position,” Jokowi explained while reviewing the mass vaccination in Gianyar Regency, Bali on Tuesday.

The government, said Jokowi, is concentrating on three areas targeted to become the Covid-19 free zone or green zone, namely Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua.

“Later, we can fully open it for tourists so that they feel safe, comfortable living in Bali,” he said.

“We hope that by focusing on these three zones, the revival of the tourism sector in Bali Province will begin and we will evaluate every week how the developments in these areas are,” he concluded.

Previously, the Indonesian government planned to make a number of areas in Bali a Covid-19 free zone to revive the tourism sector that was hit hard from the pandemic.

The three areas that will become pilot projects for foreign tourists to visit are Ubud, Nusa Dua and Sanur.

“Ubud will become a new version of a tourist destination, a rebound concept, a much healthier, safer and greener Bali tourism,” said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin through a virtual press conference on Friday.

Indonesia itself plans to reopen Bali tourism to foreign tourists in 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)