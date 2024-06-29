103 Foreign Tourists Threatened with Deportation from Bali Due to Cyber Crimes

Hundreds of foreign nationals (WNA) were detained by Immigration officers at a villa in Tabanan, Bali, on Wednesday (6/26/2024). They are suspected of abusing immigration permits and committing cyber crimes. (Photo: Public Relations Directorate General of Immigration)

Denpasar, MINA – A total of 103 foreign tourists were arrested in the Bali Becik operation in Bali on suspicion of involvement in cyber crimes. They face deportation from Indonesia.

“We can deport them. It’s in the law. We base it on the law. We will see how many operations we can conduct this month,” said Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, in a press conference in South Jakarta on Friday.

Silmy stated that the threat was issued because Immigration authorities want to ensure that tourists entering Indonesia, especially Bali, are good quality travelers.

So far, he acknowledged receiving various complaints from the public regarding troublesome tourists.

Immigration is still investigating the motives behind the alleged crimes committed by these 103 foreigners.

“Usually in Indonesia, this involves scams. Online scammers. We are currently investigating. Usually cyber fraud. That’s involving the 103,” he explained.

Furthermore, Silmy reminded foreign tourists entering Indonesia that there are rules they must follow.

Earlier, Immigration authorities arrested 103 foreigners at a villa in Marga District, Tabanan Regency, Bali on Wednesday.

Director of Immigration Supervision and Enforcement, Safar Muhammad Godam, said the arrest of the 103 foreigners stemmed from information about suspicious activities of foreigners at the villa.

Subsequently, around 10:00 AM local time, immigration officers monitored and proceeded to arrest the foreigners at the villa.

In this covert operation, they apprehended 103 foreigners consisting of 12 females and 91 males.

“They are suspected of not having documents, misusing immigration permits, and currently being investigated for possible cyber crimes based on the number of computers and phones found at the scene,” Safar stated. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)