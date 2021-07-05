Foreigners, Citizens Entering Indonesia Mandatory Vaccine and Eight Day Quarantine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government has added special provisions for international travelers, both foreign and citizens who enter Indonesian territory to protect their citizens from imported cases of COVID-19, including mandatory quarantine for 8 days, PCR retest on arrival and showing a vaccination cards.

Previously, the quarantine provisions for foreign travelers upon arrival in Indonesia were 5 days.

Head of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Ganip Warsito said on Sunday, the purpose of the issuance of the regulation was to prevent an increase in the transmission of Covid-19, including its new variant which mutates into Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma variants, as well as potential development of other new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus.

Ganip explained the regulation will be effective starting on Tuesday 6 July 2021.

He explained based on the quarantine provisions, namely for Indonesian citizens such as migrant workers, students, students, and government employees returning from official trips abroad, the cost of the quarantine place and RT-PCR obligations were borne by the government.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens outside these criteria and foreigners, including diplomats who are not foreign diplomats and their families, undergo quarantine in places that have received certification for the implementation of Covid-19 quarantine accommodation by the Ministry of Health, with all costs being borne independently.

For heads of foreign representatives and families serving in Indonesia, they can self-quarantine at their respective residences for 8×24 hours.

Furthermore, for all international travelers, an RT-PCR test will be carried out on the seventh day of quarantine. If the result is negative after 8×24 hours of quarantine, it is allowed to continue the journey.

“But we urge you to continue to self-quarantine for 14 days,” said Ganip.

Meanwhile, if the results of the RT-PCR test are positive, then the Indonesian citizens will be treated at the hospital at the expense of the Indonesian government, while the foreigners will bear all costs themselves. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)