Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders in Protest Against Gaza Assault

Male’, MINA – The Maldives has officially banned Israeli passport holders from entering the country, President Mohamed Muizzu announced on Tuesday, in a move demonstrating strong opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported.

The decision follows the ratification of the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act, passed by the People’s Majlis on April 15.

In a statement, the President’s Office said the move reflects the government’s firm stance against the ongoing atrocities and acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

President Muizzu emphasized the amendment on social media, calling it a “clear reflection of our stand against the ongoing atrocities in Palestine,” and reaffirmed the nation’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The government underscored its commitment to holding Israel accountable for violations of international law and reiterated support for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with United Nations resolutions.

The Maldives, a predominantly Muslim nation in the Indian Ocean, continues to raise its voice in international forums to condemn Israel’s actions and advocate for Palestinian rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

