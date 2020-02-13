Covid-19 Hit Tourism in Indonesia

Bintan, MINA – Coronavirus or Covid-19 outbreak not only hit Bali tourism, but also Bintan, Riau Islands. The integrated and exclusive tourism area of ​​Lagoi in Bintan also closed operations temporarily.

Public Relations Bintan Agro Resort and SPA Bambang said the closure of several resorts and rides in Bintan On Base, such as Beach Pearl, Sahid Bintan Resort, Bintan Black Coral, Kalimanta, and the Fireflies Mangrove Forest.

“Except for the Bintan Agro Beach Resort in Bakau Bay,” he said as quoted by Antara on Wednesday.

The closure of the resort, continued Bambang, was influenced by the decline in the number of tourist arrivals, especially from China, which had been dominating.

“Since January 26, 2020, the level of Chinese tourist arrivals has dropped by 100 percent due to the corona virus and their government has created travel warnings and has banned its citizens from traveling abroad,” Bambang said.

The impact of lonely tourist visits in Bintan is not only to resort companies, but also to small traders. He mentioned the fruit seller who trades around the affeected area.

“The fishermen who usually sell their catches to the resort, also at this time we cannot buy,” he said.

Furthermore, Bambang said that the Regency Government (Pemkab) of Bintan through the Department of Tourism had come down to see the condition of the resort and the vehicle.

“They are also concerned about the force major or events beyond the ability of humans,” he added.

The condition also caused the resort to lose hundreds of millions of rupiah as of January 26, 2020. A number of casual daily workers also had to be laid off.

“Hopefully the Coronavirus problem is quickly resolved, so that foreign tourists visit this resort to normal as before,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)