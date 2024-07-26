One Israeli Soldier Killed and Two Wounded in Southern Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military admitted that one soldier was killed and two others were injured in fighting against the Palestinian resistance movement in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The Israeli military announced that the death toll has risen to 687 soldiers since the start of the aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7, Quds Press reported.

According to resistance factions, the number of Israeli soldiers killed on the ground is much higher than the official Israeli military announcement.

The Israeli military reported that 19-year-old Sergeant Noam Dweik, from Battalion 9, was killed during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Two other soldiers were seriously wounded,” the announcement continued.

Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip have documented their still-strong series of operations against Zionist occupation army forces in various positions in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

