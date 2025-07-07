SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) has condemned a covert US-Israeli scheme designed to forcibly relocate Palestinians, using what it calls the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as fronts.

The GMO warned that all parties involved in this plan would be held accountable for any crimes committed against civilians, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Gaza authorities accused BCG and GHF of being part of a deceptive US-Israeli project aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians under the guise of humanitarian aid.

In an official statement, the GMO referred to an investigation published by the Financial Times, which revealed details of a secret plan named “Aurora.” The plan reportedly involves a financial model aimed at demographically emptying the Gaza Strip by forcibly displacing more than half a million Palestinians through externally funded “resettlement packages.”

Also Read: Israel Accused of Profiting from Gaza’s Rubble

The statement asserted that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, established with US-Israeli backing, is functioning as an operational front for the displacement scheme. While claiming to deliver humanitarian aid, the foundation has allegedly contributed to the deaths of 751 civilians, injuries to 4,931 others, and the disappearance of 39 individuals.

According to the GMO, 130 international humanitarian organizations have refused to cooperate with GHF, accusing it of acting as “a cover for Israeli military objectives.”

The report further noted that the so-called aid project has quietly received joint funding and backing from US private security firms while conducting aid distribution activities that violate humanitarian norms.

The GMO stressed that such operations cannot continue rebranding ethnic cleansing as charitable work, emphasizing that every entity supporting the initiative shares responsibility for the civilian harm caused.

Also Read: Netanyahu Departs for Washington to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The humanitarian façade of the scheme does not alter its illegality, the office added, vowing that accountability will come through international legal channels.

The statement concluded with a firm message: “Our great Palestinian people, despite all war crimes, starvation campaigns, genocide, and forced displacement, remain rooted in their land and will never relinquish their inalienable rights until the end of the Israeli occupation across all of Palestine.” [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Rushes to Forcibly Evacuate Northern Gaza Ahead of Possible Ceasefire

TagGaza Humanitarian Foundation Gaza war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

New US-Israeli Scheme to Force Gaza Residents Out, Says Humanitarian Group

  • 3 hours ago
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

BRICS Condemns Israeli Occupation, Affirms Gaza as Part of Palestine

  • 3 hours ago
America

Crackdown on Press Continues: Israeli Forces Abduct Al Mayadeen Director in West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Profiting from Gaza’s Rubble

  • 4 hours ago
Pro Palestinian protest in Washington, US (photo: EPA)
America

Pro-Palestinian Groups Protest Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington

  • 11 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rushes to Forcibly Evacuate Northern Gaza Ahead of Possible Ceasefire

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

  • 11 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us